Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.39 on Tuesday, reaching $548.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

