Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 304,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,751. The company has a market cap of $823.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Thryv has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares in the company, valued at $159,211,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,339,341 shares of company stock worth $65,637,590. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.