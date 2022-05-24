Tikvah Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,100,000. Wejo Group makes up 4.8% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEJO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wejo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEJO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 4,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,805. Wejo Group Limited has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

