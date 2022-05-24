Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.17.

Shares of TD opened at C$92.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.86. The stock has a market cap of C$167.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

