Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,117,000 after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 242,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

