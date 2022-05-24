Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.80, for a total value of $21,695,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $918.08.

TSLA stock traded down $46.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.19. 1,201,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,309,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $926.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $960.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

