Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,682 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

Shares of HD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.42 and its 200-day moving average is $349.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

