Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,571,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,584. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

