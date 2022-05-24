Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Biogen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.73. 75,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,151. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

