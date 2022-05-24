Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,182.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 216,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. 135,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,788. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

