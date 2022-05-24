Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 356.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,307. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.22. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

