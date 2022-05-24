Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 373,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,578. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.