Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.37. 48,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.