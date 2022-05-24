Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 54,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,012,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,201,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,871. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

