Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRVI. Aegis began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 76,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,833. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $85.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

