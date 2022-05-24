Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.