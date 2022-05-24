Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 1,617,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

