Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of Ulta Beauty worth $453,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,515,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 12,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $346.65 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.35 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.67 and its 200 day moving average is $387.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

