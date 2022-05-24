Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.08

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 7587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $5,101,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 11.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

