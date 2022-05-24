United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.00

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$87.00 and last traded at C$87.00, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$87.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.12.

About United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

