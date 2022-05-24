Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.30 million and the lowest is $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $83.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $416.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.16 million to $416.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $458.10 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 155,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

