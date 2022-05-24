Unslashed Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $12,003.00 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $2.01 million and $12,003.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $8,809.89 or 0.29699569 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00503247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008939 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars.

