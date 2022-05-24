Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 193,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. Upstart has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,172. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 177,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

