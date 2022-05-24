V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $46.47 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in V.F. by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

