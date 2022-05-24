Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
VAL opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Valaris has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.
Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
