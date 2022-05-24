Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

VAL opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Valaris has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.