Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

