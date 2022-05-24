Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

