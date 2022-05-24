Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Cut by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 3.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 815,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,783. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

