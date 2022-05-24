Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading 2.2% Higher

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.28 and last traded at $104.28. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 326,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

