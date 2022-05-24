Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17.

