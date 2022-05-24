VAULT (VAULT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $220,250.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $8,809.89 or 0.29699569 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00503247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008939 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,108 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.