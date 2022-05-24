Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,371,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

