Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
VERB stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verb Technology (Get Rating)
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
