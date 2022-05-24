Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

VERB stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.