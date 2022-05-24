Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 661,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,946. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

