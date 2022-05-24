Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $143,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 2,967,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

