Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,145 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 8.4% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,077,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,412,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,428,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,484,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

