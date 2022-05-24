Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $223.93. 6,346,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $215.23 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

