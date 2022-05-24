Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.
NASDAQ:SMH traded down $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $223.93. 6,346,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $215.23 and a 12 month high of $318.82.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.