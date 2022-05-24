Vienna Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $15.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.51. 1,854,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.07 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

