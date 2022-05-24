Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,987,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. 1,369,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,268. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.68 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

