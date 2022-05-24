Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,527 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 1.0% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.10. 12,025,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.88. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

