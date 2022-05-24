Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRDM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 372,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3,688.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.