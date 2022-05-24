Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 1,095,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,994. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.