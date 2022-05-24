Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,513,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

SPOT traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.07. 2,384,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.62 and a beta of 1.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.12.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

