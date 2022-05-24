Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,832. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,583. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

