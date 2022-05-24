Vienna Asset Management LLC Takes $700,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $430.12. 1,930,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

