VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $117.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $884,008.64 and $117.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,058,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

