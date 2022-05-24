VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $162,553.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $162,553.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

