VITE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.10 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $18.10 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 507,021,368 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

