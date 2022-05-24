Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

