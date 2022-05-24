Walleye Capital LLC Has $32.35 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Danaher by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

